Ferrari man joins Alfa Romeo as Head of Aerodynamics

Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo Racing F1 team, has appointed Alessandro Cinelli to the position of Head of Aerodynamics, where he will succeed newly promoted Technical Director, Jan Monchaux.

Cinelli, who first entered F1 in 1997 as a junior aerodynamicist at Tyrrell, then spent several seasons as an aerodynamicist with Williams, moved to Ferrari in 2002, first as an aerodynamics engineer with its test team, then race team and finally Head of Aero Experimental Group.

The Italian will join the team on August 19th.

"I am delighted to welcome Alessandro to Sauber Motorsport and Alfa Romeo Racing," said Frederic Vasseur. "He joins a strong aerodynamics team and we are eager to see them continue the good work that was done so far. The recent appointments show how we continue to strengthen our structures and represent an evolution, rather than a revolution, of the system that has helped us progress in recent years."

"I am really excited about my appointment," said Cinelli, "and I am looking forward to the challenge of leading an extremely talented group of people as Head of Aerodynamics.

"I join this young team with the mission to build on the solid foundations that have already been laid and to help produce results on track. I am confident we can continue on the right direction and bring even more success to the team."