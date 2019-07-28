Alfa Romeo to appeal stewards decision

Frederic Vasseur confirms that Alfa Romeo will appeal the stewards decision that dropped both drivers out of the points in Germany.

"It is extremely disappointing to have both cars penalised and pushed out of the points in what had been such an exciting race," said the Alfa Romeo team principal.

"The situation arose during the laps we spent behind the Safety Car ahead of the standing start: we suffered a dysfunction of the clutch that was beyond our control and we will further investigate the issue.

"We respect the FIA's process and the stewards' work, but will appeal this decision as we believe we have the grounds and evidence to have it overturned. In this regard, we will be in touch with the FIA soon.

"Kimi and Antonio drove very well in challenging conditions and seventh and eighth place were the rightful reward for their performance. The team worked really hard to put both cars in the points and we showed once again that we have the pace to fight at the sharp end of the midfield. This race was a great showcase for Formula One and it's a pity it ended this way."