German GP: Practice team notes - Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen: "It's been a regular Friday and I tend not to look at the times when it is just practice. We always seem to be a bit behind in FP1 and make up ground as the weekend goes on, but times only matter from tomorrow afternoon. The conditions weren't ideal: the heat made it a bit tricky but in the end it's the same for everybody. It'll be interesting to see what the weather does tomorrow and on Sunday, but we just need to focus on the work we have to do to get where we want."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "It was a very hot first day of action. I did a small mistake on my push lap on softs but I think we have a competitive car so far. The weather could change tomorrow but in the end, even if it rains, it's the same for everyone so we need to adapt to it. We will push to find the best setup tonight and to get a good result in qualifying."