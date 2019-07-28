Site logo

German GP: Result

NEWS STORY
28/07/2019

Full result of the Mercedes-Benz Grosser Preis von Deutschland.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 64 1h 44:31.275
2 Vettel Ferrari 64 + 0:07.333
3 Kvyat Toro Rosso 64 + 0:08.305
4 Stroll Racing Point 64 + 0:08.966
5 Sainz McLaren 64 + 0:09.583
6 Albon Toro Rosso 64 + 0:10.052
7 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 64 + 0:12.214
8 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 64 + 0:13.849
9 Grosjean Haas 64 + 0:16.838
10 Magnussen Haas 64 + 0:18.765
11 Hamilton Mercedes 64 + 0:19.667
12 Kubica Williams 64 + 0:24.987
13 Russell Williams 64 + 0:26.404
14 Gasly Red Bull 61 + 3 Laps
Bottas Mercedes 56 Spun Off
Hulkenberg Renault 39 Spun Off
Leclerc Ferrari 27 Spun Off
Norris McLaren 25 Spun Off
Ricciardo Renault 13 Engine
Perez Racing Point 1 Spun Off

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:16.645 (Lap 61)

