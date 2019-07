Rich Energy becomes... Lightning Volt

Since last week's tweet from Rich Energy claiming that it was terminating its 'partnership' with the Haas F1 team, and the subsequent denial, the sorry saga has taken more twists and turns than the most ludicrous of soaps.

Unwilling to give the mysterious energy drink and the people behind it the oxygen of publicity, as the various claims and counter-claims continued throughout the Silverstone weekend, we thought it best to ignore.

However, today our good friends at Formula Money have revealed that the latest twist sees Rich Energy become Lightning Volt, with Matthew Kell the new controlling shareholder and former CEO, Williams Storey no longer a controlling shareholder or indeed a director.

No doubt Lightning Volt is already working on an original new logo, and perhaps new corporate colours.

Meanwhile, as Rich Energy cans are sure to become a collectors item on Ebay, perhaps someone should break the news to Guenther Steiner.

More to follow.