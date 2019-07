Rich Energy shareholders blame "rogue" individual for Haas tweet

An already bizarre tale, involving the ever mysterious, and elusive, energy drink, took a further twist this afternoon, when shareholders in the company issued a brief statement in which they blame "the rogue actions of one individual" for yesterday's tweet, which have caused "great embarrassment".

"The shareholders who own the majority of Rich Energy would like to clarify certain statements that have been circulated in the media from an unauthorised source," it read.

"We wholeheartedly believe in the Haas F1 Team, its performance, and the organisation as a whole, and we are fully committed to the current sponsorship agreement in place.

"We also completely believe in the product of Formula 1 and the platform it affords our brand.

"Clearly the rogue actions of one individual have caused great embarrassment. We are in the process of legally removing the individual from all executive responsibilities. They may speak for themselves but their view are not those of the company.

"The incident is very regrettable; we will not be making further comment on this commercially sensitive matter and will be concluding it behind closed doors.

"We wish to confirm our commitment to the Haas F1 Team, Formula 1 and to thank Haas F1 Team for their support and patience whilst this matter is dealt with internally."

Let's face it, it's a whole lot more entertaining than the French Grand Prix.