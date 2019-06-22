No further action re Ricciardo

Summoned by the stewards following an incident in which the Australian was thought to have impeded Kimi Raikkonen, the Renault driver explained that he had been advised by his team that the Finn was closing on a fast lap and attempted to move out of the way.

Both he and Raikkonen agreed that had Ricciardo taken any other line it would probably have affected the Finn in any case and both agreed that given their location on the track that the cars approached each other, no other reasonable action could have mitigated the circumstances.

Consequently the stewards deemed that Ricciardo did not "Unnecessarily Impede".

"It was pretty hectic that lap," said Ricciardo, who eventually qualified eighth. "I think I was out and everyone was on timed laps. I was trying to get out of everyone's way."