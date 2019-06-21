Site logo

French GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

21/06/2019

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Pirelli Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:30.937 143.709 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.361 0.424
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.586 0.649
4 Vettel Ferrari 1:31.665 0.728
5 Norris McLaren 1:31.882 0.945
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.049 1.112
7 Sainz McLaren 1:32.432 1.495
8 Gasly Red Bull 1:32.448 1.511
9 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:32.677 1.740
10 Magnussen Haas 1:32.789 1.852
11 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:32.973 2.036
12 Ricciardo Renault 1:33.020 2.083
13 Albon Toro Rosso 1:33.023 2.086
14 Hulkenberg Renault 1:33.081 2.144
15 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:33.254 2.317
16 Perez Racing Point 1:33.300 2.363
17 Grosjean Haas 1:33.591 2.654
18 Stroll Racing Point 1:33.884 2.947
19 Russell Williams 1:34.614 3.677
20 Kubica Williams 1:35.195 4.258

