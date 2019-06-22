Site logo

French GP: Saturday Free - Times

22/06/2019

Full times from the final free practice session for the Pirelli Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:30.159 144.950 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.200 0.041
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.605 0.446
4 Vettel Ferrari 1:30.633 0.474
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.538 1.379
6 Gasly Red Bull 1:31.599 1.440
7 Norris McLaren 1:31.654 1.495
8 Ricciardo Renault 1:31.802 1.643
9 Sainz McLaren 1:31.887 1.728
10 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:31.943 1.784
11 Hulkenberg Renault 1:32.023 1.864
12 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:32.171 2.012
13 Albon Toro Rosso 1:32.178 2.019
14 Grosjean Haas 1:32.385 2.226
15 Magnussen Haas 1:32.400 2.241
16 Perez Racing Point 1:32.491 2.332
17 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:32.540 2.381
18 Stroll Racing Point 1:32.678 2.519
19 Kubica Williams 1:33.902 3.743
20 Russell Williams 1:39.987 9.828

Check out our Friday gallery from Le Castellet, here.

