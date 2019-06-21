Site logo

No further action re Hamilton FP2 incident

21/06/2019

Stewards at Le Castellet have deemed that no further action is needed following the incident involving Lewis Hamilton during FP2.

The world champion went off track during this afternoon’s session and in the process of rejoining the track caused Max Verstappen to also go off track in order to avoid the Mercedes, both drivers having been on flying laps at the time.

The stewards reviewed video evidence of the incident as well as hearing from both drivers and their team representatives.

Both drivers agreed that the situation was not particularly dangerous and did not give Verstappen a lasting disadvantage.

Furthermore, both drivers agreed that the limited rear visibility and the angle of the Mercedes made it difficult for Hamilton to see the approaching car and agreed that the Briton re-joined the track slowly.

The stewards observed from the on-board video that Hamilton looked in his mirrors at least twice before attempting to re-join the circuit.

As a result it was decided to take no further action.

