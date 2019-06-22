Site logo

French GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
22/06/2019

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Pirelli Grand Prix de France.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:28.319 147.969 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:28.605 0.286
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.965 0.646
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.409 1.090
5 Norris McLaren 1:29.418 1.099
6 Sainz McLaren 1:29.522 1.203
7 Vettel Ferrari 1:29.799 1.480
8 Ricciardo Renault 1:29.918 1.599
9 Gasly Red Bull 1:30.184 1.865
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:33.420 5.101
11 Albon Toro Rosso 1:30.461
12 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:30.533
13 Hulkenberg Renault 1:30.544
14 Perez Racing Point 1:30.738
15 Magnussen Haas 1:31.440
16 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:31.564
17 Grosjean Haas 1:31.626
18 Stroll Racing Point 1:31.726
19 Russell Williams 1:32.789
20 Kubica Williams 1:33.205

