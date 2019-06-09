Site logo

Canada GP: Result

NEWS STORY
09/06/2019

Full result of the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 70 1hr 29:07.084
2 Vettel Ferrari 70 + 0:03.658
3 Leclerc Ferrari 70 + 0:04.696
4 Bottas Mercedes 70 + 0:51.043
5 Verstappen Red Bull 70 + 0:57.565
6 Ricciardo Renault 69 + 1 Lap
7 Hulkenberg Renault 69 + 1 Lap
8 Gasly Red Bull 69 + 1 Lap
9 Stroll Racing Point 69 + 1 Lap
10 Kvyat Toro Rosso 69 + 1 Lap
11 Sainz McLaren 69 + 1 Lap
12 Perez Racing Point 69 + 1 Lap
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 69 + 1 Lap
14 Grosjean Haas 69 + 1 Lap
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 69 + 1 Lap
16 Russell Williams 68 + 2 Laps
17 Magnussen Haas 68 + 2 Laps
18 Kubica Williams 67 + 3 Laps
19 Albon Toro Rosso 59 Retired
20 Norris McLaren 8 Brakes

Fastest Lap: Bottas (Mercedes) 1:13.078 (Lap 69)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by F One, 1 hour ago

"Farce."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms