Canada GP: Saturday Free - Times

08/06/2019

Full times from the final free practice session for the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 1:10.843 137.706 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.982 0.139
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:11.236 0.393
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:11.531 0.688
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.842 0.999
6 Gasly Red Bull 1:11.914 1.071
7 Ricciardo Renault 1:12.045 1.202
8 Norris McLaren 1:12.154 1.311
9 Perez Racing Point 1:12.175 1.332
10 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:12.298 1.455
11 Hulkenberg Renault 1:12.305 1.462
12 Magnussen Haas 1:12.337 1.494
13 Sainz McLaren 1:12.399 1.556
14 Albon Toro Rosso 1:12.423 1.580
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:12.627 1.784
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:12.708 1.865
17 Grosjean Haas 1:13.197 2.354
18 Russell Williams 1:13.966 3.123
19 Kubica Williams 1:14.426 3.583
20 Stroll Racing Point No Time

