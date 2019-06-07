Site logo

Canada GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
07/06/2019

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.177 135.161 mph
2 Vettel Ferrari 1:12.251 0.074
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:12.311 0.134
4 Sainz McLaren 1:12.553 0.376
5 Magnussen Haas 1:12.935 0.758
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.938 0.761
7 Perez Racing Point 1:13.003 0.826
8 Ricciardo Renault 1:13.016 0.839
9 Hulkenberg Renault 1:13.168 0.991
10 Stroll Racing Point 1:13.171 0.994
11 Norris McLaren 1:13.249 1.072
12 Gasly Red Bull 1:13.345 1.168
13 Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.388 1.211
14 Albon Toro Rosso 1:13.436 1.259
15 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:13.521 1.344
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:13.542 1.365
17 Grosjean Haas 1:13.598 1.421
18 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:14.870 2.693
19 Russell Williams 1:15.036 2.859
20 Kubica Williams 1:15.287 3.110

