Leclerc keeps 3rd despite penalty

Charles Leclerc has kept third place on the grid despite having his best time in Q2 deleted.

Having viewed video evidence and heard from the Monegasque driver and a Ferrari representative, the stewards deemed that the youngster went to the right of the bollard at turn 9 following a mistake at the chicane, contrary to the race director's notes, a breach of Article 12.1.1.i of the Sporting Code.

Leclerc re-joined the track safely, recognized his error and aborted his lap in order not to gain a sporting advantage, nonetheless the stewards ordered the deletion of the relevant lap time in accordance with Article 31.4 of the Sporting Regulations.

Despite which, Leclerc got safely through to Q3 and eventually qualified third overall.

The stewards noted that had the incident occurred during the race a time penalty would have been imposed.

