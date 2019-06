Sainz penalised for impeding Albon

Carlos Sainz has been penalised three grid places for impeding Alexander Albon during Q1.

Having seen video evidence of the incident and heard from both drivers, the stewards deemed that Albon was on a fast lap when he closed the gap to Sainz, who was driving slowly on the racing line at Turn 2.

Sainz was on the radio with his team, talking about tyres and though he was warned of Albon's approach the warning was given too late, and as a result the Toro Rosso driver had to abort his lap.

Finding that Sainz unnecessarily impeded Albon, who eventually qualified 14th, the stewards handed the Spaniard - who qualified 9th - a three-place grid drop and a penalty point on his licence, bringing his 12 month total to 4.

