Vettel desperately seeking 'Grip Guy'

While the record books will record Ferrari as having finished second in the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel knows all too well that it was a case of luck rather than judgement as his team's grip issues continue.

With Mercedes now on almost double the points that Ferrari has scored, the German admitted that lack of downforce continues to compromise the Maranello outfit.

Asked what he will take away from Monaco, he replied: "Well, pretty similar with the last couple of races...

"We had one race where performance was standing out and we were quite strong," he continued. "But I think where we are... I saw that Valtteri was faster but there was no way he was going to pass, as our straight line speed is really good.

"It's just because overall we are lacking downforce, a weakness that we know," he admitted. "I don't think the car is as bad as it looks. The results should be better here and there but it's very difficult for us to get the car in the window where it is happy.

"Certainly when we get it in there we're more competitive but still a way from where we want to be. That's really the key lesson: we need to focus on trying to get the car short-term more in that window.

"Looking forward for the next three, four, five races, obviously make sure we improve the car, put more grip onto the car so that we can go faster, simple as that.

"But that guy seems to hide fairly well," he sighed. "I don't know exactly where he is right now, so if you find him, or if you've got his number, that grip guy, we've been looking for him for a while.

"I don't think there are any secrets we will be able to unveil," he warned. "As usual, attention to detail and a lot hard work is the only way to get us up."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Monaco, here.