Leclerc: I had to take risks

Following another monumental strategic disaster from Ferrari, Charles Leclerc started today's Monaco Grand Prix from 15th on the grid, the youngster benefitting from Antonio Giovinazzi's grid penalty.

Having made quick work of Kimi Raikkonen, the Ferrari driver subsequently nailed Lando Norris at the hairpin, before commencing to hunt down Romain Grosjean.

Muscling past the Haas on lap 7, next up was Nico Hulkenberg in the Renault.

However, his attempt to pass the Renault driver a lap later at the same spot he'd nailed Grosjean, ended in a spin when the Monegasque clipped the inside barrier.

In the process he picked up a puncture, and as the red mist descended, rather than head back to the pits at a sensible speed, Leclerc attempted to 'do a Villeneuve', and race back around the track.

Unsurprisingly his (rear) tyre began to shred and in the process damaged the floor on the SF90 while also dumping debris on the track.

Though he made it back to the pits, rejoining in last position, the damage to the car meant it was undrivable and just a few laps later he was forced to retire. Meanwhile, the safety car had been deployed in order that the debris from his car could be cleared.

"It was impossible to drive at a normal pace," said the youngster. "I think the damage was too big.

"We tried to do a change with the front wing to try and compensate for the lack of downforce we had because of the damage, but it was just not enough," he admitted.

"We didn't start where we wanted to start, we didn't end up where we wanted to end up," he sighed.

When asked how he he would deal with a weekend that promised so much, yet ultimately delivered so little, the youngster, known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, replied: "I just get on with it...

"At the end I cannot change it any more so it's just how it is. It's a shame it happens at home and especially on a track like Monaco."