Leclerc and Perez escape punishment for missing weighbridge

Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez have both escaped punishment after failing to stop at the weighbridge when requested during qualifying.

Having reviewed video evidence both from the on-board cameras and the external CCTV, the stewards agreed that while both drivers failed to stop at the weighbridge, they stopped almost immediately afterwards and no work was carried out on either car.

Whilst both drivers failed to stop, the stewards saw from the on-board video that when they turned into pit lane the weighbridge boards were green, indicating that they could proceed without stopping.

It was not until they were looking down the pit lane that the boards changed to indicate their numbers.

This was due to the exceptional layout of the pit entry at this circuit and how late it is clear that cars have committed to pit lane.

The stewards therefore accepted that in both instances under the exceptional circumstances and as no sporting advantage was gained, no further action was warranted.