Azerbaijan GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
28/04/2019

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3
Bottas Mercedes US NM
Hamilton Mercedes US NM
Vettel Ferrari US NM
Verstappen Red Bull US NM
Leclerc Ferrari NM NS NS
Perez Racing Point US NM
Sainz McLaren NS NM
Norris McLaren US NM US
Stroll Racing Point NS NM
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo US NM
Albon Toro Rosso NS NM
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo US NM
Magnussen Haas US NM NS
Hulkenberg Renault NS NM NS
Russell Williams NM NM NS
Kubica Williams NM NM NS
Gasly Red Bull NM
Grosjean Haas NM US
Kvyat Toro Rosso US NM
Ricciardo Renault NS NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Baku, here.

