Ricciardo handed grid penalty for Spanish GP

While the race failed to live up the hype, there was at least one moment in keeping with the general silliness witnessed over much of the weekend.

Having out-braked himself in Turn 4, as he attempted one of his customary late moves on Daniil Kvyat, the Australian was forced to use the escape road, leaving the Russian little choice but to join him.

However, as both drivers waited on a break in the traffic in order to rejoin the race, Ricciardo inexplicably reversed into the Toro Rosso, causing damage that was to lead to both cars subsequently retiring.

The stewards, having reviewed video evidence and heard from both drivers and their team representatives, found that Ricciardo reversed into Kvyat thereby causing a collision.

The Australian was handed a three-place grid penalty for the Spanish Grand Prix and two penalty points.