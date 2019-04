Azerbaijan GP: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Giovinazzi: 10 place grid penalty as additional power unit element has been used

Gasly: Require to start from pitlane after failing to stop at weighbridge

Gasly: 5 place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

Kubica: Required to start from pitlane following modifications to car under parc ferme conditions

Raikkonen: Required to start from pitlane for front wing infringement.