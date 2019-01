Teams pay £13m in entry fees for 2019

Between them the ten teams are to pay in excess of 13m ($17.4m) in entry fees for the 2019 F1 season.

Since 2013, as part of the drive to restructure the sport's finances, a system has been in place whereby teams entry fees are based on their success the previous season.

Other than the basic entry fee, which this year stands at 424,368 ($546,133), the teams pay for each point won the previous year, this year that means that Mercedes will pay 3.759m ($4.838m), representing the basic 424,368 ($546,133) plus 655 points at 5,093 ($6,553).

The remaining nine teams pay the same basic fee, however they are 'only' charged 4,241 ($5,459) for each point.

If nothing else, Ferrari's improvement over the last couple of seasons, though it may have cost Mercedes in terms of developments and upgrades, has seen the German team paying less in entry fees, having won 701 points in 2014, 703 in 2015, 765 in 2016 and 668 in 2017.

Furthermore, with Racing Point emerging as a brand new team in the summer, the Lawrence Stroll owned outfit only has to pay for the 59 points won since the demise of Force India.

Entry fees for 2019

Mercedes: 3,759,400 ($4,838,348)

Ferrari: 2,846,326 ($3,663,222)

Red Bull: 2,201,596 ($2,833,454

Renault: 941,827 ($1,212,131)

Haas: 818,819 ($1,053,820

McLaren: 687,328 ($884,591)

Racing Point: 644,911 ($830,001)

Sauber: 627,945 ($808,165)

Toro Rosso: 564,320 ($726,280)

Williams: 454,037 ($584,346)