Verstappen spends "constructive" day with Formula E

On Friday, the FIA finally revealed the form Max Verstappen's punishment for his off-track altercation with Esteban Ocon at Interlagos would take, send in the Red Bull driver to Marrakesh for the second round of the 2018/2019 Formula E championship, where he would spend the day as an observer to the stewards as part of the educational and informative approach taken by the FIA.

Speaking at the end of the day, the youngster said: "It's interesting to see it from the other side. Normally you can't spend an entire day with the stewards!

"Everybody does their own job during the weekend, and it's good to really see what it takes to make these important decisions. Sometimes a decision might not be nice for a certain person but it has to be taken and you have to follow the rules.

"I think it's good to experience different things in racing rather than just sitting in the car. To be here and do this kind of work has been a constructive thing for me."

"I've followed Formula E a bit on TV but I've never been in the paddock, and I really enjoyed the day. First of all it was a really exciting race. The championship is clearly growing and there are a lot of manufacturers here, so I think it's a cool series."

The FIA has yet to reveal what form the second day of the Dutchman's punishment will take, but Pitpass recommends forcing him to watch a re-run of Black Lake on BBC4... that'll teach him.