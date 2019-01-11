Verstappen heads to Formula E... for public service detail

Max Verstappen is to attend this weekend's Formula E race in Marrakesh as part of his public service following his off-track clash with Esteban Ocon in Brazil.

Rather than attending a Formula E race being seen as punishment, it is understood the Dutch youngster's attendance is seen as part of the FIA's educational philosophy in respect of the incident in Brazil, where having clashed with backmarker Ocon during the race, the Red Bull driver subsequently sought him out in the weigh-station and "shoved" him.

"The stewards understood from Max Verstappen that he was extremely upset by the incident on track during the race and accepted his explanation that it was not his original intent to strike Ocon," said Interlagos officials at the time, "but that he was 'triggered' and caused him to lose his temper.

"While sympathetic to Verstappen's passion, the stewards determined that it is the obligation of sportsmen at this level to act appropriately and as role models to other drivers at all levels and found that Verstappen failed in this respect."

Subsequently deeming that Verstappen should serve two days of public service, the youngster was adamant that he would not do anything embarrassing, even suggesting that he attend the FIA Prize-giving as part of his punishment.

Though unclear what the precise nature of his service might be, it was suggested that the Red Bull driver could possibly work alongside officials at a future event. It is understood that this weekend's Formula E race is the first suitable event.

Verstappen will report for duty at the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan on Saturday morning, and then head to race control where he will watch proceedings alongside the FIA stewards, who include former F1 driver Vitantonio Liuzzi who is the drivers' steward this weekend.