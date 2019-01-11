Site logo

Verstappen heads to Formula E... for public service detail

NEWS STORY
11/01/2019

Max Verstappen is to attend this weekend's Formula E race in Marrakesh as part of his public service following his off-track clash with Esteban Ocon in Brazil.

Rather than attending a Formula E race being seen as punishment, it is understood the Dutch youngster's attendance is seen as part of the FIA's educational philosophy in respect of the incident in Brazil, where having clashed with backmarker Ocon during the race, the Red Bull driver subsequently sought him out in the weigh-station and "shoved" him.

"The stewards understood from Max Verstappen that he was extremely upset by the incident on track during the race and accepted his explanation that it was not his original intent to strike Ocon," said Interlagos officials at the time, "but that he was 'triggered' and caused him to lose his temper.

"While sympathetic to Verstappen's passion, the stewards determined that it is the obligation of sportsmen at this level to act appropriately and as role models to other drivers at all levels and found that Verstappen failed in this respect."

Subsequently deeming that Verstappen should serve two days of public service, the youngster was adamant that he would not do anything embarrassing, even suggesting that he attend the FIA Prize-giving as part of his punishment.

Though unclear what the precise nature of his service might be, it was suggested that the Red Bull driver could possibly work alongside officials at a future event. It is understood that this weekend's Formula E race is the first suitable event.

Verstappen will report for duty at the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan on Saturday morning, and then head to race control where he will watch proceedings alongside the FIA stewards, who include former F1 driver Vitantonio Liuzzi who is the drivers' steward this weekend.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Burton, 7 minutes ago

"A few years ago, this brat brought up a dead marshall for no reason to "defend" himself from fair criticism over his antics at Spa vs. Kimi. Making him marshall instead of just watching stewards work would teach him proper respect."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms