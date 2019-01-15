2019 race start times revealed

FOM has released the official session and race start times for the 2019 F1 season.

As in 2018, to aid TV broadcasters, all races will start at ten minutes past the hour.

The most noticeable change, compared to 2017, is that the French Grand Prix has been moved forward an hour so that it starts at 15:10 (local time). It was held an hour later in 2017 in order to avoid a clash with England's World Cup match.

All times local

Event FP1 FP2 FP3 Qual Race Australia 12:00-13:30 16:00-17:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10 Bahrain 14:00-14:30 18:00-19:30 15:00-16:00 18:00-19:00 18:10 China 10:00-11:30 14:00-15:30 11:00-12:00 14:00-15:00 14:10 Azerbaijan 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10 Spain 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Monaco* 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Canada 10:00-11:30 14:00-15:30 11:00-12:00 14:00-15:00 14:10 France 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Austria 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Great Britain 10:00-11:30 14:00-15:30 11:00-12:00 14:00-15:00 14:10 Germany 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Hungary 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Belgium 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Italy 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Singapore 16:30-18:00 20:30-22:00 18:00-19:00 21:00-22:00 20:10 Russia 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 Japan 10:00-11:30 14:00-15:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 Mexico 10:00-11:30 14:00-15:30 10:00-11:00 13:00-14:00 13:10 United States 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 13:10 Brazil 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Abu Dhabi 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 17:10

* Free Practice 1 and 2 take place on Thursday