Force India name disappears as FIA reveals 2019 entry list

NEWS STORY
30/11/2018

Following confirmation earlier today that Lance Stroll will partner Sergio Perez, ahead of next week's meeting of the World Motor Sport Council, the FIA has tonight issued the provisional entry list for next year.

As expected, Force India disappears from the grid after 11 seasons, following the rescue of the financially beleaguered outfit by a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll.

The team is now known as Racing Point F1 Team, with the chassis designated Racing Point, however this is understood to be temporary with the new owners expected to propose their new name to the World Motor Sport Council next week

Ferrari has included the horrendous Mission Winnow into its name, while, having lost title sponsor Martini, Williams Martini Racing reverts to plain old Williams Racing.

Courtesy of its deal with Rich Energy, Haas becomes the Rich Energy Haas F1 Team, though according to reliable sources that particular partnership could be in doubt.

Lando Norris will race with the number 4 on his car, the number having previously been used by Max Chilton at Manor, while Antonio Giovinazzi resurrects the number 99 used by Adrian Sutil.

George Russell will use 63, while teammate Robert Kubica is to use 88, which was previously used by Rio Haryanto.

Alexander Albon has yet to confirm his race number.

No. Driver Team Car
44 Hamilton Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Mercedes
77 Bottas Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Mercedes
5 Vettel Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Ferrari
16 Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Ferrari
33 Verstappen Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Red Bull Racing-Honda
10 Gasly Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Red Bull Racing-Honda
3 Ricciardo Renault F1 Team Renault
27 Hulkenberg Renault F1 Team Renault
8 Grosjean Rich Energy Haas F1 Team Haas-Ferrari
20 Magnussen Rich Energy Haas F1 Team Haas-Ferrari
55 Sainz McLaren F1 Team McLaren-Renault
4 Norris McLaren F1 Team McLaren-Renault
11 Perez Racing Point F1 Team Racing Point-Mercedes
18 Stroll Racing Point F1 Team Racing Point-Mercedes
7 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Sauber-Ferrari
99 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Sauber-Ferrari
26 Kvyat Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda Scuderia Toro Rosso-Honda
Albon Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda Scuderia Toro Rosso-Honda
63 Russell Williams Racing Williams-Mercedes
88 Kubica Williams Racing Williams-Mercedes

