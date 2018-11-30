Force India name disappears as FIA reveals 2019 entry list

Following confirmation earlier today that Lance Stroll will partner Sergio Perez, ahead of next week's meeting of the World Motor Sport Council, the FIA has tonight issued the provisional entry list for next year.

As expected, Force India disappears from the grid after 11 seasons, following the rescue of the financially beleaguered outfit by a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll.

The team is now known as Racing Point F1 Team, with the chassis designated Racing Point, however this is understood to be temporary with the new owners expected to propose their new name to the World Motor Sport Council next week

Ferrari has included the horrendous Mission Winnow into its name, while, having lost title sponsor Martini, Williams Martini Racing reverts to plain old Williams Racing.

Courtesy of its deal with Rich Energy, Haas becomes the Rich Energy Haas F1 Team, though according to reliable sources that particular partnership could be in doubt.

Lando Norris will race with the number 4 on his car, the number having previously been used by Max Chilton at Manor, while Antonio Giovinazzi resurrects the number 99 used by Adrian Sutil.

George Russell will use 63, while teammate Robert Kubica is to use 88, which was previously used by Rio Haryanto.

Alexander Albon has yet to confirm his race number.