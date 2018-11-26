Verstappen has his own ideas on "public service"

What have the late George Michael, Boy George and Naomi Campbell got in common you wonder.

Well, for various misdemeanours all three were requested to do community service, which in Boy George's case was picking up litter in New York, while Ms Campbell was also seconded to the New York Department of Sanitation for five days.

Fearing that he might be ordered to sweep the streets of Paris, especially the area around the FIA's headquarters in the Place de la Concorde, Max Verstappen has other ideas.

Asked by Lewis Hamilton, after the race, if his podium finish was enough to take third in the championship, the Dutch youngster, who was given two days of community service for his argy-bargy with Esteban Ocon after the Brazilian Grand Prix, replied: "No, two points behind (Raikkonen), but at least I don't have to go to the Gala!"

"Lucky you!" laughed Hamilton.

"We calculated that," smiled Verstappen. "I'm sorry. Unless I can do it as a community service day, and then I will go."

"No, you can't do that as a community service day," Hamilton points out.

"I'll do some PR stuff before?" says Verstappen. "How great the whole venue is, I'll do a special speech in the evening..."

Asked earlier in the weekend what form the public service might take, Verstappen showed an uncharacteristic nervousness.

"I honestly really don't know," he said. "We'll discuss, between the team and the FIA, what we're going to do.

"If I agree with it, it doesn't really matter, does it?" he added, as if the issue was open to negotiation. "What can you do about it? I find it a bit harsh but yeah... We'll find a solution."

All of which means that 'party animal' Kimi shall go to the ball after all. Bwoah!

