Test Times: Abu Dhabi 27-11

27/11/2018

Today's times from the Yas Marina Circuit, the first day of the Pirelli tyre test.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Vettel Ferrari HS 59 1:36.812 128.334 mph
Bottas Mercedes COM5 120 1:37.231 0.419
Stroll Force India HS 47 1:37.909 1.097
Verstappen Red Bull US 125 1:37.947 1.135
Perez Force India COM5 67 1:37.976 1.164
Norris McLaren COM5 124 1:38.187 1.375
Hulkenberg Renault HS 128 1:38.789 1.977
Fittipaldi Haas HS 44 1:39.201 2.389
Kubica Williams COM5 32 1:39.269 2.457
Russell Williams COM5 42 1:39.512 2.700
Raikkonen Sauber COM5 106 1:39.878 3.066
Gelael Toro Rosso HS 146 1:40.435 3.623

Note: While HS is the hypersoft from the 2018 tyre range, COM5 relates to compound 5 from the 2019 tyre range, the equivalent of the hypersoft.

