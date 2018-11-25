Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Fastest Race Laps

25/11/2018

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Vettel Ferrari 54 1:40.867 123.175 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 42 1:40.953 0.086
3 Ricciardo Red Bull 35 1:41.249 0.382
4 Sainz Renault 54 1:41.351 0.484
5 Hamilton Mercedes 53 1:41.357 0.490
6 Verstappen Red Bull 51 1:41.909 1.042
7 Alonso McLaren 53 1:42.393 1.526
8 Perez Force India 53 1:42.816 1.949
9 Magnussen Haas 53 1:42.822 1.955
10 Leclerc Sauber 54 1:42.876 2.009
11 Grosjean Haas 54 1:43.195 2.328
12 Vandoorne McLaren 53 1:43.249 2.382
13 Ocon Force India 41 1:43.591 2.724
14 Sirotkin Williams 54 1:43.831 2.964
15 Gasly Toro Rosso 42 1:43.988 3.121
16 Stroll Williams 53 1:44.033 3.166
17 Hartley Toro Rosso 53 1:44.174 3.307
18 Raikkonen Ferrari 5 1:45.198 4.331
19 Ericsson Sauber 22 1:46.077 5.210

