Bottas to test both days for Mercedes

In a strange move, Mercedes has given Valtteri Bottas both days in the W09 at the Abu Dhabi test.

While it was not expected that world champion Lewis Hamilton would take part in the test, one would have presumed that newly announced third and reserve driver Esteban Ocon would have been given at least one day.

However, following a difficult run-in to the season, not to mention his obvious unhappiness following yesterday's race, which saw him lose fourth in the championship to Max Verstappen, perhaps giving the Finn both days is a means of helping him through a clearly tough period.

Ocon will therefore miss the test, Racing Point Force India having confirmed that Lance Stroll will make his debut with the team tomorrow afternoon ahead of a full days in the VJM11 on Wednesday.