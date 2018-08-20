Norris to make F1 race weekend debut at Spa

Currently second in the F2 championship, Lando Norris will drive Fernando Alonso's car in the opening session on Friday, the first time the Briton has participated in a Grand Prix weekend.

"This is not only part of his ongoing development, but also the evaluation and performance evolution of the car," said McLaren Sporting Director, Gil de Ferran. "We’ll be taking a strategic view race-by-race at where else this might be beneficial for us over the coming grands prix."

The move is somewhat ironic, as Norris, who has previously tested for the Woking outfit, is looking highly likely to replace Stoffel Vandoorne alongside Carlos Sainz next season. With few realistic avenues open to the Belgian, this could well mark his last home appearance in his home Grand Prix.

While de Ferran's comment suggests further FP1 outings for Norris, at a time some media outlets claims that some drivers moves could be carried out before the end of the season it is highly unlikely that the Briton will replace Vandoorne before season end.