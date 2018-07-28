Key: McLaren will have to wait a long time says Marko

Despite the media speculation over James Key and McLaren early on Thursday morning, there was little coming from any of the players involved.

Then, late morning, McLaren made a brief announcement - of sorts - on Twitter.

"McLaren is pleased to confirm that James Key will join the team in the role of technical director", tweeted the Woking outfit.

However a couple of hours later, Toro Rosso took to twitter also, team boss Franz Tost proclaiming: "James Key has a long term valid contract with the team. The contents of the contract are confidential, therefore we won’t comment on any of the details."

Speaking in Hungary, Red Bull's motorsport boss, Helmut Marko confirmed that Key's planned move to Woking will not be as smooth (or hasty) as McLaren might have imagined.

"He has a long-term contract with Toro Rosso," the Austrian told Motorsport.com.

"We had a discussion with Zak, and instead of coming back to us, there was a press release done," he added. "So we'll stick to the contract, and McLaren will have to wait for quite a long time."

Asked if this means that Key would be expected to serve out his contract, which lasts until 2020, Marko replied: "Of course. There's a contract for quite a long time. Why do we have contracts? We have to analyse the whole situation.

"As McLaren is making press announcements, we have to look seriously at the legal situation," he added. "But it's sure we won't release him earlier."

Asked if the Briton is already on gardening leave, Marko replied: "As far as I know he's on holiday, and we won't put him in a position where he gets all the latest information, that's clear."

Check out our Friday gallery from the Hungaroring, here.