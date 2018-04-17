2019 regulation changes announced along with proposals for 2021 engine formula

The Formula 1 Strategy Group and Formula 1 Commission met today in Paris, in the presence of Jean Todt, FIA President, and Chase Carey, Chief Executive Officer of Formula 1.

According to the sport's governing body, the discussions regarding the future of the sport were "positive and constructive"

Regarding technical regulations for 2019, the following changes were agreed, subject to World Motor Sport Council approval:

Increase the fuel allowance for the race from 105 to 110 kg, in order to be able to use the engine at full power at all times

Separate the weight of the car from that of the driver

Require all drivers to wear biometric gloves to increase safety and facilitate medical rescue.

Discussions will continue on proposals relating to aerodynamics, with a view to taking a decision by the end of April, once research being conducted by the FIA, in consultation with the teams, has been concluded.

In addition, the FIA presented its proposals for the 2021 power unit regulations:

1.6 litre engine

V6 Turbo Hybrid

Deletion of MGU-H exhaust energy recovery.

The FIA Technical Department will meet with current and potential power unit manufacturers to discuss in more detail, with a view to concluding the 2021 regulations by the end of May.