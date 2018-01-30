Toro Rosso to launch STR13 at test

Toro Rosso will reveal its 2018 contender on the opening day of the first Barcelona test.

Days ahead of the unveil, which will take place on 26 February in the moments before the first day of testing gets underway, the STR13 will run at Misano under the rule that allows filming for promotional purposes.

The Faenza team will be hoping that it doesn't encounter the same reliability issues that plagued its sister team in 2017 when its chassis was designated the RB13.

Many of the issues that plagued Red Bull, and indeed Toro Rosso in 2017 were engine related, and it is hoped that the switch to Honda power for 2018 will mark a significant improvement in fortune not just for the Faenza outfit but also the Japanese manufacturer.

Indeed, with Red Bull also likely to make the switch to Honda for 2019, fingers will be tightly crossed all round.

Today's confirmation of the Toro Rosso unveiling means that only Haas, Force India and Red Bull have yet to confirm their launches.