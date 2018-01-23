McLaren and CNBC announce multi-year partnership

McLaren and CNBC, the global business news network, have announced a multi-year partnership that, according to them, will highlight both brands' reputations for innovation and leadership through content and commercial activity.

Announced in Davos, McLaren will use the partnership with CNBC to unlock the potential of the network's powerful audience of business leaders and investors.

According to the official press release, CNBC is the number one business and financial news network worldwide, with a renowned reputation among the world's business elite. Globally respected, its content is consumed by 301 million people per month.

"CNBC is a world-class, industry-leading brand and a superb fit for McLaren," said Zak Brown. "This partnership will greatly enhance our ability to reach a global business target audience while enabling both CNBC and McLaren to highlight shared attributes and values.

"Formula 1 is a sport undergoing exciting change at multiple levels," he continued, "and bringing that story to a global business will help raise the profile not only of McLaren and CNBC but the sport of Formula 1 too."

"With a shared passion for sporting excellence, CNBC is looking forward to working with the McLaren family of brands to tell the story of cutting edge innovation," added KC Sullivan, President and Managing Director, CNBC International.