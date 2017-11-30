Now Stroll heads to Sports Cars

Hot on the heels of Nico Hulkenberg's 2015 Le Mans adventure and Fernando Alonso's LMP 1 and LMP2 tests ahead of a possible assault on the French classic next year, Williams' Lance Stroll is to join the Spaniard on the grid of the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.

In addition to Stroll, the line-up will include Felix Rosenqvist, Robin Frijns and Daniel Juncadella in one of the two Jackie Chan DCR JOTA run Oreca-Gibson cars.

The 2018 event will be the first time the Jackie Chan DCR JOTA team has raced at one of the legendary venue and it will do so with a brace of Oreca-Gibson LMP2 entries.

The race takes place over the weekend of 27-28 January, while the traditional ‘Roar Before the 24' test at the Florida venue will be held over 5-7 January.

"We are going to Daytona to enjoy, compete and of course try and win," said Stroll. "I always want to be best and most competitive I can be. I'll be out there with some of my buddies in the same car and it is going to be a pleasure to do this race again as I just love to race.

"We are the four young guns so it will be great fun I'm sure because we go way back together. A big part of Daytona is who you share the car with so I'm really looking forward to it.

"There won't be any fuel or tyre management to worry about, and it will be racing hard and racing in traffic which I will enjoy. I've heard a lot of great things about the Jackie Chan DCR JOTA team so I can't wait to be a part of it. I am really grateful to Williams for realising I want to keep my racing sharpness through the winter and letting me race at Daytona."