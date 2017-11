Sirotkin joins Kubica for Abu Dhabi test

Williams has confirmed that it will run Robert Kubica and Sergey Sirotkin for the Abu Dhabi Pirelli tyre test, alongside current race driver Lance Stroll next week.

The test will take place over two days at the Yas Marina circuit during the week following the Grand Prix and is aimed at evaluating 2018 candidate tyres on behalf of Pirelli.

On day one Kubica will drive the FW40 in the morning session, before Stroll takes over in the afternoon. On day two Sirotkin will drive in the morning and afternoon sessions before handing over to Kubica in the late afternoon.

Yet to confirm its line-up for 2018, Williams is excited to have this opportunity to assess the new tyres across such an interesting range of drivers: Stroll, as confirmed race driver for 2018, Kubica with his huge experience, and Renault test and reserve driver, Sirotkin as a very promising young talent in F1.