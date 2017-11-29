Site logo

Test Times: Abu Dhabi 29-11

NEWS STORY
29/11/2017

Today's times from the Yas Marina, the final day of Pirelli 2018 tyre testing.

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Laps Time Gap
Vettel Ferrari 118 1:37.551 127.362 mph
Bottas Mercedes 141 1:38.490 0.939
Verstappen Red Bull 132 1:38.736 1.185
Perez Force India 52 1:38.818 1.267
Ocon Force India 72 1:39.148 1.597
Sainz Renault 109 1:39.444 1.893
Kubica Williams 28 1:39.485 1.934
Vandoorne McLaren 105 1:39.782 2.231
Magnussen Haas 124 1:39.810 2.259
Sirotkin Williams 86 1:39.947 2.396
Leclerc Sauber 148 1:40.066 2.515
Norris McLaren 118 1:41.714 4.163
Hartley Toro Rosso 61 1:43.345 5.794
Gasly Toro Rosso 63 1:44.827 7.276

