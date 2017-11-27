Norris to drive McLaren at Abu Dhabi test

Lando Norris will drive the McLaren at this week's Pirelli tyre test in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The youngster had been due to drive the McLaren in Brazil earlier this month but the test was cancelled due to safety concerns at the Interlagos circuit following a number of attacks on team crew over the GP weekend.

This week's outing marks Norris' second F1 test of the year, the youngster having posted the second fastest time at the Hungaroring in the summer.

Norris, who won this year's FIA Formula 3 European Championship, made his Formula 2 début in Abu Dhabi at the weekend and he will now undertake a full F2 season with Carlin next year.

Finishing ninth in Sunday's sprint race, he had suffered an engine failure early on in Saturday's feature Race in a one-off drive for Campos Racing.

The youngster, who was ultimately classified 13th having been handed a 5secs time penalty, only had his "seat fitting" 48hrs before he took to the track for the very first time on Friday and went into qualifying with less than 100-miles under his belt.

Norris faces a busy start to 2018. He will contest the three-day Roar (5-7 Jan) before making his debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with United Autosports and then participates in the annual Race of Champions (2-3 Feb) for the first time.