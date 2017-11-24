Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

24/11/2017

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:37.877 126.938 mph
2 Vettel Ferrari 1:38.026 0.149
3 Ricciardo Red Bull 1:38.180 0.303
4 Raikkonen Ferrari 1:38.352 0.475
5 Bottas Mercedes 1:38.537 0.660
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:38.894 1.017
7 Perez Force India 1:39.323 1.446
8 Ocon Force India 1:39.333 1.456
9 Hulkenberg Renault 1:39.529 1.652
10 Alonso McLaren 1:39.559 1.682
11 Massa Williams 1:39.635 1.758
12 Vandoorne McLaren 1:39.671 1.794
13 Sainz Renault 1:40.201 2.324
14 Stroll Williams 1:40.329 2.452
15 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:40.694 2.817
16 Magnussen Haas 1:41.128 3.251
17 Wehrlein Sauber 1:41.270 3.393
18 Ericsson Sauber 1:41.302 3.425
19 Hartley Toro Rosso 1:41.496 3.619
20 Grosjean Haas 1:41.560 3.683

