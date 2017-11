Aston Martin "encouraged" by engine proposals

One of the key aims of the 2021 engine formula is to encourage new manufacturers into the sport, and to that end potential entrants have attended meetings of the Power Unit Working Group including the likes of Cosworth and Volkswagen.

To the casual observer, little appears to be changing, certainly those that were hoping for a return to naturally aspirated V12s can dream on. Instead the sport sticks with the 1.6 litre V6 hybrid, albeit increasing the rev limit by 3,000 scrapping the MGU-H and raising the possibility of a driver deployed MGU-K.

While there is some way to go before the regulations are cast in stone, Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer says he is encouraged by the initial proposals.

"Aston Martin attended the recent FIA meeting and has been deeply involved through its submissions on potential solutions," he said in a statement, according to Motorsport.com. "We are encouraged by the directions being taken and continue to study a potential Aston Martin solution for 2021.

"The key will be how development costs are controlled to make participation by independent engine suppliers a viable possibility," he added.

Indeed, reduced costs and less complexity has been the mantra since talks began, though there remain question marks over whether either or both of these targets can be achieved. At the same time, while the increased revs may improves the sound, the fear remains that Mercedes may still continue to dominate.

While Christian Horner has admitted that he would love to see Aston Martin - which will be title sponsor to his team from next season - enter the sport, and the company has already recruited a number of key staff, including former Ferrari engine guru Luca Marmorini as a consultant, the proposals fall far short of the Briton's call for a "root and branch" overhaul of the engine regulations.

Indeed, one feels there is still a long, long way to go before a decision is finally agreed.