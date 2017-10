Verstappen hit with grid penalty

As expected, Red Bull has chosen to change the engine in Max Verstappen's car, along with the MGU-H.

While it was well known that the Austrian team was considering the change, due to the high mileage on the unit, the team chose to play its card very close to its chest, refusing to confirm or deny the situation.

Instead it was the FIA which finally confirmed the move, revealing shortly after this morning's session got underway, that as a result of taking on a new ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and MGU-H, the Dutchman receives a 15-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.

The penalty comprises 10 grid positions for the 6th ICE of the season and 5 for the 6th MGU-H.

The Red Bull driver joins Brendon Hartley (25 places) Nico Hulkenberg (20) and Stoffel Vandoorne (5)

While the Austrian team insisted on keeping the media guessing, Race Stewards in Austin confirmed that the change was revealed to them on "13th October, at 12:07".

Anyone else notice that Red Bull only ever takes to social media when it's fun stuff and good news, going uncharacteristically quiet and putting up the shutters when its negative?