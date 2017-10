Mexico track limits tweaked

With the Austin track limits row continuing to dominate, the FIA has tweaked two of the corners at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez ahead of FP3.

"For safety reasons, any driver whose car passes completely behind the kerb on the apex of Turn 8 must re-join the track by keeping wholly to the right of the orange kerb parallel to the track on the exit of the corner," revealed the race stewards overnight.

Similarly, "for safety reasons, any driver whose car passes completely behind the kerb on the apex of turn 11 must re-join the track by keeping wholly to the right of the new block and then wholly to the left of the orange kerb parallel to the track on the exit of the corner."

While track limits have been the subject of debate for as long as anyone can remember, it is the fall-out following Max Verstappen's demotion from a podium finish in Austin last week that put the topic firmly back in the headlines.

Such is the continuing furore over the decision, which resulted in the Dutch driver having to apologise for accusing a steward of bias, and even led to death threat against another by 'fans', Charlie Whiting held a special media presentation on Friday to explain the call.

While Verstappen has since apologised for his post-race outburst, the issue still rankles.

"I think it's important to find a solution," Christian Horner told reporters yesterday. "I had a very constructive discussion with Charlie Whiting, because I think it needs to be simple for the fans, the spectators and the commentators to be able to follow.

"I think one of the key things and a deterrent to stop drivers using and abusing these track limits is in the circuits themselves," he added. "If there was a kerb there, if there was a gravel trap there, if there was a surface that wasn't conducive to being on, be it AstroTurf or whatever it is, I think if there was a deterrent to the drivers being there it would be better.

"They don't go wide in Singapore, they don't go wide in Monaco, because there is a penalty, obviously a severe one because there are walls there."