Unwell Magnussen misses driver briefing

Kevin Magnussen was given permission to miss the drivers' briefing after complaining of feeling unwell.

The FIA subsequently revealed that it had given the driver permission to miss the briefing having received a request from his team.

As a result, the Dane will undergo an examination by the medical delegate ahead of FP3.

The team believes the Dane to be suffering a stomach bug, and though he felt he was getting better nobody wanted to risk it getting worse or him passing the bug on to other team members.

Asked if Antonio Giovinazzi, who drove in FP!, might replace Magnussen, the team insisted that the Dane will be fit for the remainder of the weekend.