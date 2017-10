Marmorini a consultant to Aston Martin

Former Ferrari and Toyota engine guru, Luca Marmorini is "helping" Aston Martin as it considers F1 role.

Marmorini, who enjoyed two stints at Maranello (1990 - 1999 and 2009 - 2014) punctuated by his time with the Toyota F1 programme, has been employed as a consultant by Aston Martin as it anticipates entering the sport as an engine manufacturer, a move dependent on whether it finds the proposed engine rules for 2021 agreeable.

"Luca Marmorini is helping us on a consultancy basis as we continue to evaluate options for the 2021 power unit," said Aston Martin in a statement, according to Motorsport.com.

"We have not hired anyone to work full time on this and the power unit remains an area of study for the company, consistent with previous comments and our attendance at the Formula 1 Power Unit Working Group meetings."

Aston Martin is one of a number of prospective engine manufacturers, including Porsche and Cosworth, to have attended meetings of the Power Unit Working Group as the sport looks ahead to 2021.

All have made clear that their decision on whether to enter the sport is dependent, among other things, on the complexity of the new engines and cost.