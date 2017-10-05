Site logo

Japanese GP: Power Unit elements

05/10/2017

Details of drivers power unit elements used prior to the Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE
Hamilton Mercedes 4 4 4 3 3 3
Bottas Mercedes 4 4 4 3 3 3
Ricciardo Red Bull 5 5 6 3 3 3
Verstappen Red Bull 5 5 5 3 3 3
Vettel Ferrari 5 5 5 3 4 4
Raikkonen Ferrari 3 4 4 3 3 3
Perez Force India 4 4 4 3 2 2
Ocon Force India 4 4 4 3 3 2
Massa Williams 4 4 4 3 3 2
Stroll Williams 4 4 4 3 2 2
Alonso McLaren 7 9 9 7 6 5
Vandoorne McLaren 7 10 10 7 6 6
Gasly Toro Rosso 5 5 5 3 4 4
Sainz Toro Rosso 4 4 5 3 3 4
Grosjean Haas 4 4 4 4 3 3
Magnussen Haas 4 4 4 4 4 4
Hulkenberg Renault 4 4 5 3 4 4
Palmer Renault 4 5 5 3 4 4
Ericsson Sauber 4 4 4 4 3 4
Wehrlein Sauber 4 4 4 4 3 4

