FIA's tech boss quits

According to reports, Marcin Budkowski, head of the FIA's Formula One Technical Department has quit his role with immediate effect.

The Pole began his F1 career with the ill-fated Prost outfit in 2001 where he worked as an aerodynamicist. He subsequently spent six years with Ferrari, rising to the role of Aerodynamics Project Leader, before joining McLaren in 2007 as Senior Aerodynamicist. Rising to the position of Head of Aerodynamics, he left Woking in 2014 to join the FIA as Task Force Project Leader. In the years that followed be was appointed F1 Technical and Sporting Coordinator and finally, in 2012, Head of the Formula One Technical Department.

The reason for his departure is unclear, however the Pole, who has been placed on 'gardening leave' will be seen as a highly valuable prize by the F1 paddock.

While Ross Brawn refers to himself as 'poacher turned gamekeeper', in Budkowski's case his recruitment would be seen as 'gamekeeper turned poacher', for not only is he privy to all the various information and data supplied by the teams and engine manufacturers in terms of what they are running, he is also aware of R&D concepts that are in the pipeline. Indeed, his 'inside knowledge' will be seen as gold-dust by those teams that can afford to get him on board.

Reports that he suffered as apoplectic fit when told of the plan to place a microphone in the cars exhaust pipes in order to improve the sound are thought to be totally wide of the mark.