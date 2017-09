Italian GP: Race notes - Pirelli

As expected, nearly all the drivers chose a one-stop supersoft-soft strategy at the Italian Grand Prix, which was won by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton to take the lead of the championship by three points.

An alternative strategy was adopted by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who started 16th on the grid as a result of penalties. He began on soft and then moved onto the supersoft in the closing stages of the race. The Australian also set the fastest lap of the race, which was two seconds faster than last year's equivalent, using the same tyres.

Lewis Hamilton won the race using one pit stop, going from supersoft to soft on lap 32, as anticipated. His team mate Valtteri Bottas followed an identical strategy, stopping one lap later and finishing five seconds behind Hamilton at the flag. Both used exactly the strategy we indicated as the winning one.

Mario Isola: "After an unpredictable weekend up to now, the race turned out exactly as we expected, with nearly all the drivers completing one-stop strategies. Daniel Ricciardo made excellent use of an alternative one-stop strategy to make up 12 places, and his fastest lap shows just how much quicker the car and tyre package is this year, despite the fact that Monza is mainly dominated by straights."