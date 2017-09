Italian GP: Qualifying notes - Pirelli

Wet weather conditions at Monza that led to the GP3 and Porsche qualifying sessions being scrubbed also affected Formula 1, FP3 and qualifying, which was halted during Q1 with 13 minutes left to go. After several consecutive 15-minute delays, qualifying finally resumed more than two hours behind schedule once the rain had diminished.

The session was run on wet tyres during the first part of Q1 and then on both intermediate and full wet tyres afterwards as the rain continued in Q2 and Q3, with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton claiming his 69th pole position by more than a second. This gives him the record for the highest number of pole positions in Formula 1 history.

Because qualifying was a wet session, the top 10 are no longer obliged to run the tyres on which they set their fastest Q2 times for the race start tomorrow.

Mario Isola: "The extreme wet conditions with standing water on the track clearly wasn't ideal preparation for the grand prix. Monza is the fastest circuit on the championship and even these extreme conditions didn't stop some drivers reaching top speeds of more than 300kph. On top of that, there are not enough corners to increase tyre temperature and the day was not warm. However, the indications are that tomorrow's race should be dry, which presents a completely different challenge to what was eventually seen in qualifying. Teams will have to rely on the dry data gained from free practice yesterday in what is likely to be a one-stopper. Without a full complement of information heading into the race, and with a free tyre choice for the starting grid, the teams will have to monitor tyre behaviour carefully tomorrow."